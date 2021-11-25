Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US Embassy warns Americans in Ukraine of possible invasion by Russia

by Illia Ponomarenko November 25, 2021 3:25 AM 1 min read
(Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States diplomatic mission in Kyiv has issued a security alert on Nov. 25, advising American citizens in Ukraine about “unusual Russian military activity” near and in eastern Ukraine.

Americans are warned against traveling in Crimea and the eastern parts of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. “Security conditions along the border may change with little or no notice,” the embassy said.

All Americans in Ukraine are advised to monitor the news and social media and make sure all travel documents are valid and easily accessible. They should also have emergency plans that aren’t dependent on the U.S. government.

Russia has amassed at least 93,000 troops along Ukraine’s border and in occupied territories. The U.S., its European allies, military experts and defense officials said that Russia might launch a major offensive into Ukraine in early 2022.

Author: Illia Ponomarenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
