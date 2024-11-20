Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
US Embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potential significant' Russian aerial attack on Nov. 20

by Martin Fornusek November 20, 2024 8:31 AM 1 min read
Russia Tu-22M and Tupolev Tu-160 take part in a rehearsal for 2020 Victory Day parade on Moscow's Tverskaya Street in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2020. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said it had received "specific information" about a possible major Russian aerial attack on Nov. 20, urging U.S. citizens to be ready to take shelter.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the statement read.

The warning comes shortly after Russia launched one of its largest combined missile and drone attacks on Nov. 17, firing 210 drones and missiles.

Russia has ramped up the frequency of its drone strikes against Ukraine over the past few months, with air raid alerts sounding off in the capital nearly on a daily basis.

As a result of an overnight drone attack on Nov. 20, debris fell in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, starting a fire, officials reported.

Moscow's forces also launched a number of deadly attacks against Ukrainian cities and towns in the past week, including Odesa, Sumy, and Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast.

Six  Russian missile carriers capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles are currently delpoyed in the Black Sea, the Navy warned in the morning.

Russian missile attacks on Sumy kill 11, injure 89
Russia launched multiple missile attacks on the city of Sumy overnight on Nov. 18.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Martin Fornusek
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It's thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
