US Embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potential significant' Russian aerial attack on Nov. 20

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said it had received "specific information" about a possible major Russian aerial attack on Nov. 20, urging U.S. citizens to be ready to take shelter.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the statement read.

The warning comes shortly after Russia launched one of its largest combined missile and drone attacks on Nov. 17, firing 210 drones and missiles.

Russia has ramped up the frequency of its drone strikes against Ukraine over the past few months, with air raid alerts sounding off in the capital nearly on a daily basis.

As a result of an overnight drone attack on Nov. 20, debris fell in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, starting a fire, officials reported.

Moscow's forces also launched a number of deadly attacks against Ukrainian cities and towns in the past week, including Odesa, Sumy, and Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast.

Six Russian missile carriers capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles are currently delpoyed in the Black Sea, the Navy warned in the morning.