US congress reaches funding consensus

by Lance Luo January 14, 2024 12:49 AM 1 min read
The U.S. Treasury building in Washington, DC, US, on March 13, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

This is a developing story and will be updated.

US lawmakers have reached a deal on a two-tranche funding package to keep the federal government funded into March, CNN reported on Jan. 13.

The budget includes $1.59 trillion for fiscal year 2024, with $886 billion for defense spending. Specific allocations for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan have not yet been disclosed.

US federal agencies cannot spend money without an appropriation from Congress. When Congress fails to enact appropriation bills, federal agencies must cease all non-essential functions until Congress acts.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson also agreed to a $69 billion side deal in special adjustments.

Some far-right Republican lawmakers have slammed Speaker Johnson for failing to include broad border policy changes in the bill.

Looming US shutdown threatens Ukraine aid
The potential U.S. federal government shutdown on Oct. 1 may complicate the delivery of aid packages to Ukraine, according to the State Department.
Author: Lance Luo
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.