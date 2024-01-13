US congress reaches funding consensus

This audio is created with AI assistance

This is a developing story and will be updated.

US lawmakers have reached a deal on a two-tranche funding package to keep the federal government funded into March, CNN reported on Jan. 13.

The budget includes $1.59 trillion for fiscal year 2024, with $886 billion for defense spending. Specific allocations for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan have not yet been disclosed.

US federal agencies cannot spend money without an appropriation from Congress. When Congress fails to enact appropriation bills, federal agencies must cease all non-essential functions until Congress acts.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson also agreed to a $69 billion side deal in special adjustments.

Some far-right Republican lawmakers have slammed Speaker Johnson for failing to include broad border policy changes in the bill.