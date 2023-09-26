Looming US shutdown threatens Ukraine aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

The potential U.S. federal government shutdown on Oct. 1 may complicate the delivery of aid packages to Ukraine, according to the State Department.

"That is a legal question that pertains to who is allowed to work during a shutdown and who isn’t allowed to work," spokesperson Matthew Miller told Ukrinform.

Many U.S. departments and agencies have plans in place to weather a shutdown, but a disruption would still affect critical missions such as Ukraine aid.

“But when you have a number of people who aren’t allowed to come to work that could affect the pace of any deliveries. That's why we think a shutdown would be so concerning, and why we urge Congress to fund the government," Miller said.

Congress returns to Washington on Tuesday with just five days to reach a deal to avert a government shutdown. An internal dispute amongst House Republicans could lead to the first U.S. government shutdown since 2018 and result in serious consequences for the global economy.