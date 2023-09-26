Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Looming US shutdown threatens Ukraine aid

by Lance Luo September 26, 2023 3:47 AM 1 min read
The U.S. House of Representatives and Capitol Dome on May 28, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The potential U.S. federal government shutdown on Oct. 1 may complicate the delivery of aid packages to Ukraine, according to the State Department.

"That is a legal question that pertains to who is allowed to work during a shutdown and who isn’t allowed to work," spokesperson Matthew Miller told Ukrinform.

Many U.S. departments and agencies have plans in place to weather a shutdown, but a disruption would still affect critical missions such as Ukraine aid.

“But when you have a number of people who aren’t allowed to come to work that could affect the pace of any deliveries. That's why we think a shutdown would be so concerning, and why we urge Congress to fund the government," Miller said.

Congress returns to Washington on Tuesday with just five days to reach a deal to avert a government shutdown. An internal dispute amongst House Republicans could lead to the first U.S. government shutdown since 2018 and result in serious consequences for the global economy.

US announces $325 million in new security assistance for Ukraine
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced via press statement on Sept. 21 that the U.S. has authorized a new round of security assistance for Ukraine worth $325 million.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Lance Luo
