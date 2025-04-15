The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US blocking G7 statement denouncing Russia's Sumy strike, Bloomberg reports

by Martin Fornusek April 15, 2025 4:01 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Sumy, Ukraine, on April 13, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has told the other G7 members it would not support a joint statement condemning Russia's deadly attack on Sumy last week so as not to disrupt peace efforts, Bloomberg reported on April 15, citing undisclosed sources.

Russia launched the missile attack against the northeastern city on Palm Sunday on April 13, killing 35 people and injuring 119. It marked one of the worst attacks against Sumy throughout the full-scale war.

Canada, currently chairing the G7 group, reportedly told other members that the statement could not be adopted without U.S. support. According to Bloomberg, the statement was to denounce Russia's attack as evidence that Moscow is determined to continue its war.

While European leaders have denounced the attack as a war crime, Trump adopted a softer tone, saying that while the strike was "terrible," it likely occurred by "mistake," without elaborating further.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered condolences to the victims of the "horrifying Russian missile attack on Sumy" but stopped short of calling for an increasing pressure on Russia.

The move is only the latest in the string of Washington's steps undermining G7 unity on Russia and Ukraine. The Trump administration has previously opposed a joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war and vetoed a proposal for a task force tracking the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers.

Since taking office in January, Trump has upended years of U.S. foreign policy on the Russia- Ukraine war, resuming direct contact with Moscow while exerting pressure on Kyiv by temporarily cutting off crucial military aid.

Trump has pledged to broker a swift ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, but these efforts have largely stalled as Moscow rejects a 30-day truce supported by Washington and Kyiv. Despite these delays, Trump has yet to exert additional pressure on Russia.

‘Panic, screams, dead everywhere’ — Sumy in shock after double-tap missile attack kills 35
Valeriia Maksimova and her husband woke up to the first explosion in central Sumy at around 10 a.m. Their house was damaged by the blast wave. The 38-year-old rushed to the kitchen to start clearing the rubble when the second explosion struck, throwing her three meters away into
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek

