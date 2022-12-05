Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US Army plans ‘dramatic’ ammo production increase amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2022 1:04 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Army is seeking a “dramatic” increase in monthly production of 155mm artillery shells over the next three years as donations to Ukraine are “straining allied munitions stockpiles,” Doug Bush, the assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for acquisition, told Defense News, a U.S. media outlet.

“We want to be able to build our stocks not just where we started the war, but higher,” Bush said. “We’re posturing for ― over a period of three years ― a dramatic increase in conventional artillery ammunition production.”

The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with over a million artillery rounds, the report reads.

Bush also noted that it’s unclear what the Ukrainian military’s needs will be in the middle term and the long term, and the U.S. Army wants to be ready.

“By creating this capacity ... if this war goes three or four years, we’ll be in a position just vastly to outproduce the Russians all by ourselves ― and if you combine that with our allies, then we’re just dwarfing their capability. They won’t be able to keep up,” he said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.