Ukraine, Russia, War, Reconstruction, Economy, US, US aid, Richard Verma, Penny Pritzker
Richard Verma to replace Penny Pritzker as US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery

by Daria Svitlyk August 6, 2024 8:33 PM 2 min read
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma delivers remarks during a ceremony to recognize the 2023 International Medal of Arts honorees in the East Room at the White House on Sept. 13, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Penny Pritzker is preparing to step down from her role as U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken announced on Aug. 6.

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma will replace Pritzker, carrying forward the U.S.’ efforts to support Ukraine’s economic recovery.

"Special Representative Penny Pritzker has been a tireless advocate of Ukraine’s economic recovery," Blinken said in a statement. "I am grateful for Penny’s public service, and for re-joining government and stepping into this role at such a critical time."

Ukraine needs an estimated $486 billion to fully recover damaged infrastructure due to Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine. The U.S. Congress has been one of Ukraine's key allies since 2022, having approved $175 billion in assistance, including military, humanitarian, and financial aid.

During her year of service in the position since September 2023, Pritzker traveled to Ukraine six times. She helped secure trade through the Black Sea by creating vital war-risk insurance, lobbied the investments in Ukraine’s economy among American companies, and continuously advocated for increasing U.S. military aid for Ukraine.

Pritzker is now looking for ways to keep her plans regarding Ukraine’s economic recovery and development alive, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections.

“There is understanding on both sides of the aisle of what’s at stake here,” said Pritzker in an interview with Bloomberg. “This is not just about Ukraine’s own sovereignty or about Europe’s security, or about Ukraine becoming part of the EU and NATO, but this has an implication for U.S. security.”

Verma previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs from 2009 to 2011, and as U.S. Ambassador to India from 2014 to 2017.

Daria Svitlyk
4:28 PM  (Updated: )

Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate.

Tim Walz has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after spending 12 years in Congress. He is an army veteran, having enlisted in the National Guard as a teenager and serving for another 24 years. Walz was also a high school teacher before entering politics.
3:23 PM

Russia's fourth dam bursts in two weeks.

A dam burst in the town of Dalnerechensk in the far east of Russia overnight on Aug. 6, regional authorities told state-owned TASS news agency. This marks the fourth such case in two weeks.
2:56 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
1:10 PM

US seeks to confiscate ex-PM Lazarenko's money for Ukraine.

The U.S. Justice Department wants to confiscate $200 million from Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko in favor of Ukraine, Mary Butler, the department's senior official, said in an interview with the Voice of America published on Aug. 5.
