Richard Verma to replace Penny Pritzker as US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Penny Pritzker is preparing to step down from her role as U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken announced on Aug. 6.

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma will replace Pritzker, carrying forward the U.S.’ efforts to support Ukraine’s economic recovery.

"Special Representative Penny Pritzker has been a tireless advocate of Ukraine’s economic recovery," Blinken said in a statement. "I am grateful for Penny’s public service, and for re-joining government and stepping into this role at such a critical time."

Ukraine needs an estimated $486 billion to fully recover damaged infrastructure due to Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine. The U.S. Congress has been one of Ukraine's key allies since 2022, having approved $175 billion in assistance, including military, humanitarian, and financial aid.

During her year of service in the position since September 2023, Pritzker traveled to Ukraine six times. She helped secure trade through the Black Sea by creating vital war-risk insurance, lobbied the investments in Ukraine’s economy among American companies, and continuously advocated for increasing U.S. military aid for Ukraine.

Pritzker is now looking for ways to keep her plans regarding Ukraine’s economic recovery and development alive, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections.

“There is understanding on both sides of the aisle of what’s at stake here,” said Pritzker in an interview with Bloomberg. “This is not just about Ukraine’s own sovereignty or about Europe’s security, or about Ukraine becoming part of the EU and NATO, but this has an implication for U.S. security.”

Verma previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs from 2009 to 2011, and as U.S. Ambassador to India from 2014 to 2017.







