This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, European Union, Ukraine, Business, Economy, Loan, Russian assets, finance, External financing
Edit post

Ukraine, EU sign agreement on up to 35 billion euro loan covered by Russian assets revenue

by Martin Fornusek December 4, 2024 11:23 AM 2 min read
The EU flag and the Ukrainian flag fly together by the Tower of the British Parliament as part of a pro-EU demonstration in London on Nov. 15, 2023. (Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Finance Ministry and the EU signed a memorandum and an agreement to attract up to 35 billion euros ($36.7 billion) as part of the G7 loan, the ministry said on Dec. 4.

The European Commission unveiled the 35-billion-euro loan in September within the framework of the G7's broader $50 billion loan, which is covered by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The funding is ever more crucial for Ukraine, as Russia's war continues to take a staggering toll on the country's economy, and the future of Western support under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump remains uncertain.

The final amount of the EU's contribution will be determined "after all parties to the initiative approve the amount of loans." As the U.S. promised to contribute $20 billion, the EU's assistance might eventually amount to 18 billion euros ($18.9 billion), the ministry said.

Kyiv expects revenues from the roughly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets in G7 countries to be used to repay the loan rather than Ukraine's own resources. The country's parliament recently passed a bill to that effect, positing that it would not repay the G7 loan without reparations from Russia.

"The next important step is to raise funds from the frozen assets of the aggressor country. In recent months, we have been actively working with the European Union and other parties within the initiative to achieve concrete results in meeting Ukraine's financial needs in 2025 and beyond," Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said in a statement.

"I am grateful for the constructive cooperation and readiness to implement fair decisions in a short time."

The Biden administration announced its $20-billion contribution in October, only a few weeks before the election victory of Trump, who has been more critical of the aid following to Ukraine.

Other G7 members, including the U.K., Canada, and Japan, are also expected to contribute to the loan.

The Week Ahead: Key Developments Impacting Global Politics & Markets
Editor’s note: This article is a shortened on-site version of KI Insights’ The Week Ahead newsletter covering events from Dec. 2-Dec. 8. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events, delivered directly to your inbox every Sunday. The NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs Mee…
The Kyiv IndependentKI Insights
Author: Martin Fornusek
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.