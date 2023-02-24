US announces new $2 billion defense aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. government announced a defense aid package worth $2 billion for Ukraine on Feb. 24, the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The package, provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), includes additional ammunition for HIMARS (High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems), 155mm artillery rounds, munitions for laser-guided rocket systems, and funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment of equipment.

According to the statement, "the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements for as long as it takes."

Earlier on Feb. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged $500 million in additional military aid for Ukraine during his surprise visit to Kyiv.

On Feb. 21, during his visit to Warsaw, Biden said that the West would not "get tired" of supporting Ukraine as NATO "is stronger than it's ever been."

