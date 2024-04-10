US announces $138 million in sales to bolster Ukraine’s HAWK air defense system

This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Department has approved an urgent $138 million foreign military sales package for Ukraine, enabling essential repairs and the procurement of spare parts necessary for Hawk missile systems.

"Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and the aerial capabilities of Russian forces. Maintaining and sustaining the HAWK missile system will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure," the State Department said in a release on April 9 announcing the sale.

The HAWK is a medium range, surface-to-air guided missile that provides air defense coverage against low-to-medium-altitude aircraft.

Both the State and Defense Departments have been exploring avenues to maintain support for Ukraine amidst a delay in Congress concerning a $60 billion aid package for the country.