US announces $138 million in sales to bolster Ukraine’s HAWK air defense system

by Olena Goncharova April 10, 2024 4:08 AM 1 min read
Replicas of a North Korean Scud-B missile (L) and South Korea's Hawk missiles (R) are displayed at the Korean War Memorial in Seoul on March 24, 2021. Photo for illustrative purposes (Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images)
The State Department has approved an urgent $138 million foreign military sales package for Ukraine, enabling essential repairs and the procurement of spare parts necessary for Hawk missile systems.

"Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and the aerial capabilities of Russian forces. Maintaining and sustaining the HAWK missile system will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure," the State Department said in a release on April 9 announcing the sale.

The HAWK is a medium range, surface-to-air guided missile that provides air defense coverage against low-to-medium-altitude aircraft.

Both the State and Defense Departments have been exploring avenues to maintain support for Ukraine amidst a delay in Congress concerning a $60 billion aid package for the country.

