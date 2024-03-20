Sullivan vows US will deliver $60 billion aid package during visit to Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

During his surprise visit to Kyiv on March 20, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan vowed that the United States would deliver a $60 billion aid package to Ukraine despite its current impasse in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

"We are confident we will get this done. We will get this aid to Ukraine," Sullivan said at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukraine's Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak.

The U.S. Senate approved a $95 billion funding package on Feb. 13 that contained $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, but it still faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, have so far refused to put it to a vote in the House of Representatives.

Johnson and Republican lawmakers have repeatedly insisted that Congress first address the southern border, including implementing controversial changes that are broadly unpopular with Democrats, before approving new funding for Ukraine or other U.S. allies.

Addressing concerns by Western allies about Washington's wavering commitment to Ukraine, Sullivan's surprise trip sought to reinforce the Biden administration's support.

"I’m also here to say that you should believe in the United States. We have stood by your side since this war began. We have provided enormous support, and we will continue to do so every day in every way we know how," Sullivan said.

Some House Republicans are reportedly working on another version of the bill that would treat the non-military portion of the package as a loan in hopes of winning support from more hesitant lawmakers.

Johnson also considered passing a future Ukraine aid bill with Democratic votes, assuming that Ukraine and Israel aid could be split into two separate bills, according to Politico.

During the press conference, Sullivan acknowledged that the funding approval process, which was first proposed in October 2023 by President Joe Biden, has taken "too long" to materialize.

Although Sullivan did not provide a timeline as to when Ukraine can except to receive the aid funding, the national security advisor insisted that there was no need for the United States to consider a "plan B."

"We will get a strong bipartisan vote in the House for an assistance package for Ukraine, and we will get that money out the door as we should."