Sullivan vows US will deliver $60 billion aid package during visit to Kyiv

by Dmytro Basmat March 21, 2024 1:20 AM 2 min read
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan takes part in a press conference with President Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, in Kyiv on March 20, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP via GettyImages)
During his surprise visit to Kyiv on March 20, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan vowed that the United States would deliver a $60 billion aid package to Ukraine despite its current impasse in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

"We are confident we will get this done. We will get this aid to Ukraine," Sullivan said at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukraine's Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak.

The U.S. Senate approved a $95 billion funding package on Feb. 13 that contained $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, but it still faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, have so far refused to put it to a vote in the House of Representatives.

Johnson and Republican lawmakers have repeatedly insisted that Congress first address the southern border, including implementing controversial changes that are broadly unpopular with Democrats, before approving new funding for Ukraine or other U.S. allies.

Addressing concerns by Western allies about Washington's wavering commitment to Ukraine, Sullivan's surprise trip sought to reinforce the Biden administration's support.

"I’m also here to say that you should believe in the United States. We have stood by your side since this war began. We have provided enormous support, and we will continue to do so every day in every way we know how," Sullivan said.

Some House Republicans are reportedly working on another version of the bill that would treat the non-military portion of the package as a loan in hopes of winning support from more hesitant lawmakers.

Johnson also considered passing a future Ukraine aid bill with Democratic votes, assuming that Ukraine and Israel aid could be split into two separate bills, according to Politico.

During the press conference, Sullivan acknowledged that the funding approval process, which was first proposed in October 2023 by President Joe Biden, has taken "too long" to materialize.

Although Sullivan did not provide a timeline as to when Ukraine can except to receive the aid funding, the national security advisor insisted that there was no need for the United States to consider a "plan B."

"We will get a strong bipartisan vote in the House for an assistance package for Ukraine, and we will get that money out the door as we should."

Politico: Speaker Johnson expects to take up Ukraine aid bill with Democratic votes
House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said in an interview with Politico on March 14 that he expects to pass a future Ukraine aid bill with Democratic votes, adding that splitting Ukraine and Israel aid into two separate bills was “under consideration.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
5:38 PM

Military: Situation near Robotyne 'in flux' but not critical.

The line of contact near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is "in flux," but the situation is "not critical" despite Russian troops assaults in the area, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said on March 20.
