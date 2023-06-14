Update: 2 people injured in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in the June 14 strike against Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast has risen to 2, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Earlier reports said that one person was killed and another one injured in the missile strike on the city. Kyrylenko corrected the information, saying that two people were injured.

Russian forces hit several cities and villages in the oblast with artillery and missiles over the past day. In the morning report, Kyrylenko said that three people were killed and six were injured in the oblast over the past day, including two killed and two injured in Kramatorsk and two injured in Toretsk.