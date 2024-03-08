Update: Russian missile strike on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injures 7, including 3-year-old girl

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike in the early morning of March 8 using S-300 missiles on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injured at least seven people, including a 3-year-old girl, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Chuhuiv is strategically located some 40 kilometers from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, which has been a frequent target by Russian forces.

Syniehubov previously reported that two were injured in the attack, which damaged a nine-story residential building, a shopping mall, a bank, a shop, and a hotel.

The update, issued at 10:37 a.m. local time, said that the estimate of casualties had increased to seven, which included a 16-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

Three people were killed by Russian attacks elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Syniehubov said.

Two people were killed in the city of Kupiansk and one person was killed in Vovchansk.