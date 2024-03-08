Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Civilian casualties, Russia
Update: Russian missile strike on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injures 7, including 3-year-old girl

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 8, 2024 9:37 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, on March 8, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
A Russian strike in the early morning of March 8 using  S-300 missiles on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injured at least seven people, including a 3-year-old girl, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Chuhuiv is strategically located some 40 kilometers from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, which has been a frequent target by Russian forces.

Syniehubov previously reported that two were injured in the attack, which damaged a nine-story residential building, a shopping mall, a bank, a shop, and a hotel.

The update, issued at 10:37 a.m. local time, said that the estimate of casualties had increased to seven, which included a 16-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

Three people were killed by Russian attacks elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Syniehubov said.

Two people were killed in the city of Kupiansk and one person was killed in Vovchansk.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:36 AM

Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
11:36 PM

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X. The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
6:42 PM

Sweden officially joins NATO.

Sweden's accession to the alliance was officially completed when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed the so-called "instruments of accession" to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
