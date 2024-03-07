Skip to content
Russian bombing in Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 1

by Nate Ostiller March 7, 2024 12:39 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a strike by a Russian guided aerial bomb on the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on March 7, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
A Russian airstrike on the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast around 10:00 a.m. local time on March 7 killed a 40-year-old woman and injured a 67-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Civilians in Kharkiv Oblast’s settlements are subjected to frequent attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

The guided aerial bomb destroyed at least 12 homes and caused a fire, which the governor said had been contained.

The woman was killed after the bomb directly struck her home, and the wounded woman suffered light injuries and did not need hospitalization, according to Syniehubov.

Synehiubov said that first responders were at the site of the attack, and more information was being gathered.

Author: Nate Ostiller
