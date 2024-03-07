Russian bombing in Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian airstrike on the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast around 10:00 a.m. local time on March 7 killed a 40-year-old woman and injured a 67-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Civilians in Kharkiv Oblast’s settlements are subjected to frequent attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

The guided aerial bomb destroyed at least 12 homes and caused a fire, which the governor said had been contained.

The woman was killed after the bomb directly struck her home, and the wounded woman suffered light injuries and did not need hospitalization, according to Syniehubov.

Synehiubov said that first responders were at the site of the attack, and more information was being gathered.