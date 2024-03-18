Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Mykolaiv, Russian attack, War, Russia
Edit post

Update: Russian March 17 attack on Mykolaiv kills 1, injures 9, including 2 children

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2024 9:35 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian missile attack against Mykolaiv on March 17. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's March 17 missile attack against Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv killed one person and injured nine, including two children, according to the latest update by the regional governor published on March 18.

Russian forces on March 17 hit an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with two ballistic missiles, likely of Iskander-M type, according to Governor Vitalii Kim.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych earlier said that over 10 multistory buildings and 50 private houses had suffered damages, as well as many cars.

The city's outdoor lighting network and tram tracks were also damaged by the attack, Kim reported on Telegram.

The wounded are reportedly receiving medical assistance.

Kim previously said Russia had carried out the attack from the same place as its previous strike against the major city of Odesa just 150 kilometers westward on March 15, where 21 were killed and more than 70 were wounded.

Russian troops had launched the March 15 strike using Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces.

Over the past few weeks, Russia has ramped up its deadly attacks against civilians, especially in the south of Ukraine.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Drone reportedly hits military base in Russian-controlled Transnistria.

A drone hit a military base in Transnistria, in the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17. The Telegram channel also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.
