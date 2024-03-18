Update: Russian March 17 attack on Mykolaiv kills 1, injures 9, including 2 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's March 17 missile attack against Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv killed one person and injured nine, including two children, according to the latest update by the regional governor published on March 18.

Russian forces on March 17 hit an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with two ballistic missiles, likely of Iskander-M type, according to Governor Vitalii Kim.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych earlier said that over 10 multistory buildings and 50 private houses had suffered damages, as well as many cars.

The city's outdoor lighting network and tram tracks were also damaged by the attack, Kim reported on Telegram.

The wounded are reportedly receiving medical assistance.

Kim previously said Russia had carried out the attack from the same place as its previous strike against the major city of Odesa just 150 kilometers westward on March 15, where 21 were killed and more than 70 were wounded.

Russian troops had launched the March 15 strike using Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces.

Over the past few weeks, Russia has ramped up its deadly attacks against civilians, especially in the south of Ukraine.