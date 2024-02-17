UPDATE: Russian airstrikes against Kupiansk kill 1, injure 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bombs on the afternoon of Feb. 17, killing one woman and injuring at least five people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, is coming under renewed pressure by Moscow's troops.

Syniehubov said that rescuers retrieved the body of a woman, aged 47, from the rubble after the attack.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian forces carried out the attack at 1:20 p.m. local time, targeting residential areas of the city.

One bomb hit a two-story apartment building, reportedly injuring two women aged 88 and 67.

Several people have been trapped under another house hit by a Russian projectile. Prosecutors said at around 5 p.m. that one woman was rescued from the building's debris, suffering injuries.

Authorities reported later that two men, aged 69 and 44, were also confirmed as injured.

According to a local police chief, Russian forces dropped at least 12 bombs on the city.

Russia launched air strikes against Kupiansk also at 2 a.m., injuring a 75-year-old man and 71-year-old woman.