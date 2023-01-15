Update: Death toll rises to 14 in Russian strike on Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s attack on an apartment building in Dnipro on Jan. 14 has killed 14 people, including a 15-year-old girl, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said early on Jan. 15.

Ukraine's Emergency Service reported earlier that 73 people were wounded in the attack, including 14 children. At least 59 people were hospitalized.

First responders have rescued 38 people while search and rescue operations continue through the night.

Russia hit the high-rise building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 missile, Ukraine’s Air Defense reported. The building was hit during Russia’s 10th mass missile strike against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The attack damaged energy facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts, according to the Energy Ministry, causing emergency power cut-offs.

In an address on Jan. 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of those killed in Russia’s latest attack on Dnipro.





