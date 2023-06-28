Update: Death toll in Kramatorsk missile strike rises to 11

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 11 people have died in a June 27 missile strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, the State Emergency Service reported on June 28.

The figure includes three children, two of which were born in 2008 and one in 2011, earlier reports said.

Some 56 people were reported as injured so far, including an eight-month-old child.

On the evening of 27 June, Russian S-300 missiles struck a restaurant in the center of the city, a place popular with volunteers, journalists, and soldiers, who all often use Kramatorsk as a base of operations in Donetsk Oblast.

At least three foreigners are among the wounded, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the previous evening.