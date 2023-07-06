Update: Death toll of Lviv missile strike rises to 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of around 10 p.m. local time, six people are known to have been killed in Russia’s July 6 missile strike on Lviv, according to the city’s mayor.

Another woman’s body was found under the rubble of an apartment building hit by a Russian Kalibr missile early in the morning, Andrii Sadovyi reported on Telegram.

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said that the first responders have cleared 70% of the rubble and will continue their work throughout the night.

The attack injured 36 people, according to the latest report by the State Emergency Service. Its workers evacuated 64 people from the apartment building, where 60 residences were reportedly heavily damaged.

Lviv Oblast lies far from the frontlines in western Ukraine and borders Poland. Lviv is not a frequent target of Russian attacks, but it has occasionally suffered from Russian strikes on critical infrastructure since the beginning of the all-out war.