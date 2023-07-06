Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Death toll of Lviv missile strike rises to 6

by Dinara Khalilova July 6, 2023 11:37 PM 1 min read
The first responders are working on the site of Russia's missile strike on Lviv, Ukraine, on July 6, 2023. (The State Emergency Service/Telegram)
As of around 10 p.m. local time, six people are known to have been killed in Russia’s July 6 missile strike on Lviv, according to the city’s mayor.

Another woman’s body was found under the rubble of an apartment building hit by a Russian Kalibr missile early in the morning, Andrii Sadovyi reported on Telegram.

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said that the first responders have cleared 70% of the rubble and will continue their work throughout the night.

The attack injured 36 people, according to the latest report by the State Emergency Service. Its workers evacuated 64 people from the apartment building, where 60 residences were reportedly heavily damaged.

Lviv Oblast lies far from the frontlines in western Ukraine and borders Poland. Lviv is not a frequent target of Russian attacks, but it has occasionally suffered from Russian strikes on critical infrastructure since the beginning of the all-out war.

Russian attacks kill at least 6, injure 53 over past day
Russian forces targeted 10 oblasts over the past day, killing at least six people and injuring at least 53 more, local officials reported on July 6.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
