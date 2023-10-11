Update: Death toll of Hroza strike rises to 55

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the Oct. 5 Russian missile strike against the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast has risen to 55, Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesperson of the regional prosecutor's office, said on Oct. 11, Ukrinform reported.

Two more victims were identified by a DNA test over the past day, he said.

"Two more women, who were previously considered missing, were identified to be among the dead," Chubenko told reporters.

The official said that the identification of bodies is ongoing, and three people are currently considered missing.

"Based on the statements of the missing people's relatives, the death toll may increase to 58," Chubenko stressed.

According to the spokesperson, the identification process is difficult due to extensive injuries to the victim's bodies.

On Oct. 5, a Russian Iskander ballistic missile hit a grocery store and a cafe in Hroza during a memorial service for a fallen soldier who was being reburied in the village.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), two Ukrainian collaborators, locals of Kharkiv Oblast, assisted Russian forces with the attack.