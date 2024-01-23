Update: 7 killed, over 70 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescue operations continue following the wave of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in the morning of Jan. 23, which killed seven people and left more than 70 other civilians injured, Ukrainian officials reported.

Five people were killed in Kharkiv, and one person was killed in Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported at around 1 p.m. local time. The death toll then rose to seven people after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in Kharkiv.

In Kyiv, 22 people were injured in the attack, according to Zelensky's report. One woman was thought to have died but was resuscitated and is being treated in an intensive care unit, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier in the day.

Buildings were damaged in the capital's Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi, Darnytskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Several apartments caught fire, and an unexploded missile warhead was found in an apartment in Sviatoshynskyi district, Klitschko reported.

The Interior Ministry reported that the number of injured in Kharkiv had risen to 57, including three police officers who had been injured while clearing the debris. Among the wounded are eight children, the Interior Ministry said.