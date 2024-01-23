Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 7 killed, over 70 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2024 4:03 PM 1 min read
Kharkiv following a Russian missile attack on Jan. 23, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescue operations continue following the wave of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in the morning of Jan. 23, which killed seven people and left more than 70 other civilians injured, Ukrainian officials reported.

Five people were killed in Kharkiv, and one person was killed in Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported at around 1 p.m. local time. The death toll then rose to seven people after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in Kharkiv.  

In Kyiv, 22 people were injured in the attack, according to Zelensky's report. One woman was thought to have died but was resuscitated and is being treated in an intensive care unit, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier in the day.

Buildings were damaged in the capital's Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi, Darnytskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Several apartments caught fire, and an unexploded missile warhead was found in an apartment in Sviatoshynskyi district, Klitschko reported.

The Interior Ministry reported that the number of injured in Kharkiv had risen to 57, including three police officers who had been injured while clearing the debris. Among the wounded are eight children, the Interior Ministry said.

Russian attack on Kharkiv leaves 11,000 people without power
Russia’s morning attack on Kharkiv left 11,000 people without electricity, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported on Jan. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.