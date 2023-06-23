Update: 3 killed in Russian attack on transport company in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's June 23 attack on Kherson has risen to three after another victim died in the hospital, according to the regional governor.

The 53-year-old man was an employee of a local transport company hit by Russian troops in the morning, said Oleksandr Prokudin.

Prokudin initially reported that one employee had been killed on the spot, and five of his colleagues were injured and hospitalized. Later, the governor wrote on Telegram that one of the wounded, a 43-year-old man, had died in hospital.

According to Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Russian forces struck the southern region 91 times on June 22, injuring seven civilians.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.