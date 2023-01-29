Update: 3 killed, 5 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the southern city of Kherson with artillery, killing at least three and injuring five people on Jan. 29, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

All injured, including one in critical condition, have been hospitalized.

According to the local authorities, the attack damaged a hospital, school, bus station, post office, bank, and multiple residential buildings.

The Health Ministry earlier reported that as a result of the Russian shelling of a hospital in Kherson, a nurse was injured.

Ukrainian military liberated Kherson, as well as surrounding areas on the western bank of the Dnipro River, in November, after eight months of Russian occupation. Since then, Russian forces have been relentlessly shelling the Ukrainian-held territories.

