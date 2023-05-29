Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 2 people killed, 8 injured in Donetsk Oblast following Russian guided bomb attack

by Kate Tsurkan May 29, 2023 7:48 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a guided bomb attack on a gas station in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on May 29, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office / Facebook) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed and eight others were injured after Russian forces shelled the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on May 29.

According to the Prosecutor General, Russian forces likely used FAB-250 bombs to carry out the attack.

One of the guided bombs struck a local gas station and killed a 28-year-old employee.

Eight civilians, including six women and two men, sustained injuries of "varying degrees of severity," the Prosecutor General added.

The second bomb struck an administration building. One person who was injured in the explosion died en route to the hospital in the ambulance.

A gas station, a bank, an educational institution, and an unspecified number of cars were damaged by the attack.

Russia’s new guided bombs pose increasingly serious threat to Ukraine
Still unable to achieve air supremacy, Russia is nevertheless finding ways to threaten Ukraine from the sky. Early this year, Russia introduced guided bombs — essentially, the regular gravity bombs modified to be dropped by multirole fighter-bombers from safe distances and deal precise and very dam…
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: Kate Tsurkan
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

