Update: 2 people killed, 8 injured in Donetsk Oblast following Russian guided bomb attack

Two people were killed and eight others were injured after Russian forces shelled the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on May 29.

According to the Prosecutor General, Russian forces likely used FAB-250 bombs to carry out the attack.

One of the guided bombs struck a local gas station and killed a 28-year-old employee.

Eight civilians, including six women and two men, sustained injuries of "varying degrees of severity," the Prosecutor General added.

The second bomb struck an administration building. One person who was injured in the explosion died en route to the hospital in the ambulance.

A gas station, a bank, an educational institution, and an unspecified number of cars were damaged by the attack.