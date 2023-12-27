Update: 2 killed, 3 injured in Russian overnight strike on Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s overnight drone attack on Odesa killed two people and wounded another three, including a 17-year-old teenager, according to updated information published by Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper.

Air defenses in Odesa Oblast downed 12 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on Dec. 27, but debris from a drone fell and hit a house on Odesa's outskirts, causing a fire, according to the Southern Defense Forces.

One person was killed on the spot while another man died in hospital after being hospitalized in severe condition, Kiper said on Telegram later.

The teenager remains in the hospital while two other victims are being treated at home, according to the regional governor.

He clarified that the six-year-old child previously reported wounded had received injuries in a house fire unrelated to the drone attack.

Russia had launched 46 kamikaze drones at Ukraine overnight, 32 of which were shot down by air defenses, the Air Force wrote earlier.