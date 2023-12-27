Skip to content
Update: 2 killed, 3 injured in Russian overnight strike on Odesa

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2023 12:11 PM 1 min read
A house in Odesa Oblast damaged by the debris of a fallen Russian drone launched overnight on Dec. 26-27. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces/Telegram)
Russia’s overnight drone attack on Odesa killed two people and wounded another three, including a 17-year-old teenager, according to updated information published by Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper.

Air defenses in Odesa Oblast downed 12 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on Dec. 27, but debris from a drone fell and hit a house on Odesa's outskirts, causing a fire, according to the Southern Defense Forces.

One person was killed on the spot while another man died in hospital after being hospitalized in severe condition, Kiper said on Telegram later.

The teenager remains in the hospital while two other victims are being treated at home, according to the regional governor.

He clarified that the six-year-old child previously reported wounded had received injuries in a house fire unrelated to the drone attack.

Russia had launched 46 kamikaze drones at Ukraine overnight, 32 of which were shot down by air defenses, the Air Force wrote earlier.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
