Air Force: Ukraine downs 32 Russian drones overnight

by Abbey Fenbert December 27, 2023 7:50 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing fragments of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense units shot down 32 of 46 Russian Shahed drones launched at various targets on the night of Dec. 27, the Air Force reported.

The drones that were not intercepted struck front-line areas, primarily in Kherson Oblast, the Air Force said.

The Russian military launched waves of drones from two directions, Balaklava in occupied Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. The attacks began at around 7 p.m. local time on Dec. 26 and continued until 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Ukrainian air defense units, including tactical aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups, were deployed in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported that 13 drones were shot down over the region, and said the night's attacks did not result in any injuries or casualties.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
