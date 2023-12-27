Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 21 over past day

by Nate Ostiller December 27, 2023 9:33 AM 2 min read
A house in Odesa Oblast damaged by the debris of a fallen Russian drone launched overnight on Dec. 26-27. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and injured at least 21 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 27.

Russian troops targeted Odesa with kamikaze drones overnight, killing one person and injuring at least three, including a 17-year-old teenager, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces wrote.

Air defenses in Odesa Oblast downed 12 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia, but debris from a drone fell and hit a house on Odesa's outskirts, causing a fire, according to the Southern Defense Forces.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko later revised the number to four injured after the debris fell, inlcuding a 6-year-old girl.

In Kherson Oblast, where Russian forces struck a railway station full of people late on Dec. 26, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said early on Dec. 27 that three people had been killed in the oblast over the past 24 hours, and another 16 injured.

He mentioned the attack on the railway station but did not clarify where the casualties occurred.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 46-year-old man in the town of Kozacha Lopan and damaged homes and energy infrastructure, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks were also reported in Sumy, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Dec. 27 that Russia had launched 46 drones at Ukraine overnight, 32 of which were shot down by air defenses.

Ukraine war latest: Russian landing ship hit by Ukrainian missile strike in occupied Crimea
Key developments on Dec. 26: * Russia confirms its landing ship hit by Ukrainian missile strike in occupied Crimea * Russian attack on Kherson railway station kills 1, injures 4 * Zaluzhnyi denies requesting mobilization of 500,000 conscripts * Zaluzhnyi says Ukrainian troops remain in north of…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
