Update: 1 killed, 16 injured in Zaporizhzhia strike, including 4 children

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian missile strike against Zaporizhziha on Aug. 10, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

This number includes a three-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, as well as two other children, the officials reported.

One person has been confirmed dead due to the strike, the governor reported earlier. Kurtiev said that one of the injured is in critical condition.

The air raid siren was activated in the oblast at around 7:20 local time. Shortly after, officials reported that a civilian building has been hit.

According to footage published by local officials, the Russian attack damaged a hotel in the city. Kurtiev also reported medical and educational facilities, as well as two high-rise buildings, sustained damage in the strike.

Russian forces also launched a missile strike against the city on Aug. 9. Yesterday's attack killed three residents, injured nine others, and damaged over a dozen buildings, including a church and high-rise structures.