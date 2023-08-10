Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 1 killed, 16 injured in Zaporizhzhia strike, including 4 children

by Martin Fornusek August 11, 2023 12:14 AM 1 min read
The emergency services in Zaporizhzhia eliminate the consequences of a Russian missile strike on Aug. 10, 2023. (Source: Anatolii Kurtiev/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian missile strike against Zaporizhziha on Aug. 10, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

This number includes a three-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, as well as two other children, the officials reported.

One person has been confirmed dead due to the strike, the governor reported earlier. Kurtiev said that one of the injured is in critical condition.

The air raid siren was activated in the oblast at around 7:20 local time. Shortly after, officials reported that a civilian building has been hit.

According to footage published by local officials, the Russian attack damaged a hotel in the city. Kurtiev also reported medical and educational facilities, as well as two high-rise buildings, sustained damage in the strike.

Russian forces also launched a missile strike against the city on Aug. 9. Yesterday's attack killed three residents, injured nine others, and damaged over a dozen buildings, including a church and high-rise structures.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
