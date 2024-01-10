UPDATE: 11 injured in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv the night of Jan. 10 injured 11 people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The city has been attacked by Russia four days in a row. According to Syniehubov, Russian forces used S-300 missiles in the evening strike.

The attack hit a hotel in the city center where over 30 civilians were staying. Eleven people were injured, including a journalist from a Turkish publication who was staying at the hotel.

Four of the victims are men between the ages of 31 and 38, while seven are women aged 23-71, Syniehubov said.

He said that a 35-year-old man was in critical condition following the attack, and that nine victims were hospitalized due to their injuries. The others received medical treatment at the scene.

The attack also damaged the hotel building and caused multiple vehicles to catch fire.

An evening attack on Jan. 9 damaged a medical building, a canteen, and a children's health center in Kharkiv, but no casualties were reported. S-300 missiles were also used in this attack.

On Jan. 8, Russian forces attacked the city in the morning, and on Jan. 7, the city came under a missile attack in the evening.