UPDATE: 11 injured in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2024 1:25 AM 1 min read
Emergency workers treat victims injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on Jan. 10. (Ukraine State Emergency Services / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv the night of Jan. 10 injured 11 people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The city has been attacked by Russia four days in a row. According to Syniehubov, Russian forces used S-300 missiles in the evening strike.

The attack hit a hotel in the city center where over 30 civilians were staying. Eleven people were injured, including a journalist from a Turkish publication who was staying at the hotel.

Four of the victims are men between the ages of 31 and 38, while seven are women aged 23-71, Syniehubov said.

He said that a 35-year-old man was in critical condition following the attack, and that nine victims were hospitalized due to their injuries. The others received medical treatment at the scene.

The attack also damaged the hotel building and caused multiple vehicles to catch fire.

An evening attack on Jan. 9 damaged a medical building, a canteen, and a children's health center in Kharkiv, but no casualties were reported. S-300 missiles were also used in this attack.

On Jan. 8, Russian forces attacked the city in the morning, and on Jan. 7, the city came under a missile attack in the evening.

Governor: Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast with foreign-made missiles
Some of the missiles that Russia used to strike the city of Kharkiv and the region in late December and early January were produced in a foreign country, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Jan. 5, as cited by ArmyInform.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:10 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems.

Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
2:27 PM

Media: Polish minister opposes extending EU free trade agreement with Ukraine.

In his letter, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski allegedly pointed out the "counterproductive effects" of the trade liberalization introduced in 2022. He emphasized that excessive imports are related not only to grain but "also sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruit, and apple concentrate," RMF24 reported.
