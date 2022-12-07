Update: 10 killed in Russia’s attack on Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Dec. 7 that ten people were killed in Russia's attack that hit the center of the town of Kurakhove in the eastern Donetsk Oblast.

Many people were also injured, according to Zelensky. A market, elevator, a bus station, gas stations, and a residential building came under fire, the president said.

Earlier on Dec. 7, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported a “powerful hit” in the center of the city.