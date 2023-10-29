Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 10 injured following anti-semitic riots at Makhachkala airport

by Rachel Amran October 30, 2023 12:51 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 10 people are being treated for moderate to serious injuries following anti-semitic riots at the Makhachkala Airport in the Russian republic of Dagestan, the Ministry of Health of Dagestan reported on Oct. 30.  Two people are in critical condition.

According to the update, police officers and civilians are among the injured. More than 10 people also sought treatment for minor injuries through outpatient care.

The protestors were reportedly trying to find Jews on a plane that had arrived from Tel Aviv. Rioters shouted anti-semitic slogans as they protested against Israel amid its ongoing military conflict with the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

Video footage from the airport shows hundreds of protesters, with some carrying Palestinian flags. The videos also show demonstrators stopping cars, entering the airfield, and causing disruption inside the airport.

Russia's aviation authority temporarily closed Makhachkala Airport as a result of the unrest.

The Foreign Ministry of Israel in Jerusalem announced that the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with Russian authorities. "The State of Israel takes seriously attempts to harm Israelis citizens and Jews anywhere," the statement said.

Reports about what is currently taking place in the airport--whether protestors have left or or maintain a presence on the runway--have also not been verified. Some Russian-backed media outlets are alleging that protestors have fled the airport while other channels are presenting conflicting reports.

The Chief Rabbi of the Dagestani city of Derbent, Ovadya Isakov, told the publication Podem that “the situation is very difficult in Dagestan, people from the community are afraid, they call, but I don’t know what to advise."

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly loses 4,000 soldiers in Avdiivka, worst casualty rate in 2023
Key developments on Oct. 28-29: * Umerov: Russia has lost 4,000 soldiers in battle for Avdiivka * UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces in Avdiivka likely suffer some of the highest casualty rates in 2023 * Drone strikes reported in Russia, occupied Crimea * Kherson Oblast attacked with 32 guided…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk



Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.