Update: 1 killed, 74 injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih's defense council, reported on Sept. 9 that the number of people injured in the Sept. 8 missile strike has risen to 74.

Thirty-four of the injured are hospitalized, and three are in serious condition, Vilkul added.

Russian forces launched a missile strike against Kryvyi Rih on the morning of Sept. 8, targeting a police station. According to initial reports, a police officer was killed in the attack.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported that 62 apartment buildings, seven houses, and over 50 cars were also damaged.

Russian forces also targeted the northeastern Sumy and the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Sept. 8.