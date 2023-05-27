Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Poll: two thirds of Ukrainians oppose negotiations with Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2023 12:05 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A new poll has found that 64% of Ukrainians oppose direct talks with Russia before the war ends, while 23.1% are in favor of negotiations.

The poll was conducted by the Razumkov Center, questioning 2020 Ukrainians aged over 18 between April 28 and May 3.  

Furthermore, 67% of respondents refused to accept returning to the pre-Feb. 24, 2022 boundary of Russian-occupied territories in return for peace.  

Instead, they think Ukraine's borders and territory must return to their 1991 appearance, when Ukraine declared independence.

Just 17.2% of Ukrainians said they would agree to return to Feb. 24, 2022 occupation lines for the sake of peace, while 16% more found it challenging to answer.  

In all, 84% of respondents think negatively about Russian citizens, with over a third believing that all Russians bear collective responsibility for the war, regardless of their politics.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
