Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air defenses operating in Kyiv airspace, officials warn of Russian drone attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2023 1:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian officials wrote on Telegram saying that the city of Kyiv and surrounding oblast's air defenses were operating just before 1 a.m. Kyiv time.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration wrote on Telegram to warn of the "threat of a drone attack" and asked that residents remain in shelters.

Air raid alerts were activated in the capital after midnight local time due to the threat of drone and missile attacks.

Russia has launched nearly daily missile and drone attacks in Ukraine in recent days. Overnight on May 18-19, Russia launched a total of six cruise missiles and 22 drones at different cities across the country from the western Lviv to Kryvyi Rih.

Missile attacks on the central city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured two people, one seriously, and set fire to numerous buildings.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.