Air defenses operating in Kyiv airspace, officials warn of Russian drone attacks

Ukrainian officials wrote on Telegram saying that the city of Kyiv and surrounding oblast's air defenses were operating just before 1 a.m. Kyiv time.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration wrote on Telegram to warn of the "threat of a drone attack" and asked that residents remain in shelters.

Air raid alerts were activated in the capital after midnight local time due to the threat of drone and missile attacks.

Russia has launched nearly daily missile and drone attacks in Ukraine in recent days. Overnight on May 18-19, Russia launched a total of six cruise missiles and 22 drones at different cities across the country from the western Lviv to Kryvyi Rih.

Missile attacks on the central city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured two people, one seriously, and set fire to numerous buildings.