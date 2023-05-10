Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Politico: US will not follow UK in sending Ukraine long-range missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2023 7:37 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration has no intention of following Britain's lead in sending Ukraine long-range missiles, Politico reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials. Some of those officials said the U.S. hopes that the U.K.'s planned delivery will silence those demanding Biden send long-range missiles to Ukraine.

The U.K. appears ready to send Ukraine long-range missiles that can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away, the Washington Post reported on May 9, citing a procurement notice by the U.K.-led International Fund for Ukraine.

No final decision has been made, according to an unnamed U.K. official, who refused to provide further details on the type and quantity of the missiles as well as delivery time, the Washington Post reported. The notice is seen, however, as a significant step towards the U.K. giving such munitions to Ukraine.

One U.S. official who spoke to Politico on the condition of anonymity said "our policy on ATACMS has not changed." The long-range missiles the U.K. may provide to Ukraine have the same range as the American-made Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, that the U.S. has so far refused to provide Ukraine.

The official added that instead, the U.S. will continue to focus on providing Ukraine with air defense capabilities like Patriots, ammunitions, and armored vehicles, Politico wrote in its National Security Daily newsletter.

Politico also reported that Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told Defense One in March that the U.S. has "relatively few ATACMS" to give up.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
