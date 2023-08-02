Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Uncertainties surround anticipated F-16 training

by Daria Bevziuk August 2, 2023 6:05 AM 2 min read
Portuguese Air Force F-16 fighter jets during NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission in Lithuanian airspace near Siauliai on May 23, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

US officials are waiting on European leaders to submit a definitive plan for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, which the US must authorize, CNN reported on Aug. 1.

The start of the program is contingent upon receiving authorization from the US. For example, the transfer of F-16  equipment and materials, including flight simulators and training manuals, requires US authorization. However, the Biden administration has yet to receive the final training plan from European leaders.

The specific countries that will contribute F-16 jets for training and Ukraine after the program's completion remains uncertain. Securing separate approval from the US is necessary for transferring the planes to Ukraine.

The timeline for the Ukrainian training program accelerates the standard US Air Force pilot training by omitting certain missions and tasks, such as air-to-air refueling and instrument landing procedures, that are not essential for Ukrainian pilots on the battlefield.

Another critical challenge Ukrainian pilots must overcome is attaining English-language proficiency. The Air Force memo emphasized that the pilots' English aptitude is a cause for concern and additional language training will be essential for most of the initial cadre of pilots

A number of countries formed a coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at the recent NATO summit in Vilnius. The program is scheduled to commence in Denmark as soon as this month, with plans to establish a training hub in Romania.

Exclusive: New insights point to Hungary’s collaboration with Moscow on transfer of Ukrainian POWs
In early June, a bizarre and mysterious joint operation was carried out between two of Ukraine’s neighbors, one to the east and one to the west. Eleven Ukrainian soldiers, after having been held in Russian captivity for an unknown amount of time, were moved from Russia to Hungary. Although
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Daria Bevziuk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.