Oleksandr Klymenko was appointed as the chief anti-corruption prosecutor by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said. The chief anti-corruption prosecutor oversees all cases pursued by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). The appointment of an independent anti-corruption prosecutor who is free from political influence has been one of the key requirements of Ukraine’s Western partners and donors. The selection was almost over in 2021, but pro-government members of the selection panel repeatedly blocked the appointment of NABU detective Klymenko, who got the highest score.