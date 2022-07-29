Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky's chief of staff: Chief anti-corruption prosecutor appointed.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 28, 2022 10:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksandr Klymenko was appointed as the chief anti-corruption prosecutor by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.  The chief anti-corruption prosecutor oversees all cases pursued by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). The appointment of an independent anti-corruption prosecutor who is free from political influence has been one of the key requirements of Ukraine’s Western partners and donors. The selection was almost over in 2021, but pro-government members of the selection panel repeatedly blocked the appointment of NABU detective Klymenko, who got the highest score. 

