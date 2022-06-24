Zelensky: ‘We are defending the ability of a person to live in the modern world.’
April 11, 2022 6:36 am
In a “60 Minutes” interview with CBS on April 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world is responsible for what is happening in Ukraine, comparing its inaction to that of countries that stood aside during the Second World War. “Are those countries who did not participate in the war responsible? The countries who let German forces march through Europe? Does the world carry responsibility for the genocide? Yes. Yes, it does.”