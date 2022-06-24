Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalZelensky: ‘We are defending the ability of a person to live in the modern world.’

This item is part of our running news digest

April 11, 2022 6:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a “60 Minutes” interview with CBS on April 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world is responsible for what is happening in Ukraine, comparing its inaction to that of countries that stood aside during the Second World War. “Are those countries who did not participate in the war responsible? The countries who let German forces march through Europe? Does the world carry responsibility for the genocide? Yes. Yes, it does.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok