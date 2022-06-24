Up to 3,000 out of 15,000 troops know how to fight in Russian-controlled Transnistria, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Italian TV channel Rai 1 on May 13. According to Ukraine’s intelligence, Russia was behind the recurring false-flag operations in Transnistria in the past few weeks. Russian military earlier announced they aim to take over southern Ukraine, opening a route to Transnistria.