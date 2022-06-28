Zelensky talks to Stoltenberg, urges NATO to supply missile defense system.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 28, 2022 3:00 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter that he and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg “coordinated positions” ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Madrid during their phone conversation on June 28. Zelensky “stressed the importance of a powerful missile defense system for Ukraine to prevent Russian terrorist attacks.”