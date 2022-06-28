Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 28, 2022 3:00 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter that he and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg “coordinated positions” ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Madrid during their phone conversation on June 28. Zelensky “stressed the importance of a powerful missile defense system for Ukraine to prevent Russian terrorist attacks.” 

