Zelensky: Stopping Russia's war crucial for whole world.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 11, 2022 2:07 pm
Speaking to 575 delegates from 40 countries at Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore, President Volodymyr Zelensky said via video address that it was crucial that the nations continue to send aid to Ukraine and that "this support is not only for Ukraine, but for you as well," underscoring that the future rules of this world are currently being decided and Russia is still blocking ports in the Black Sea and Azov Sea.