externalZelensky speaks with Israeli PM, calls on imposing sanctions against Russia

September 1, 2022 4:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky had his first phone call with Israel’s new Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sept. 1. "I count on his country’s accession to the sanctions on Russia and provision of practical assistance to Ukraine in countering the aggression of the Russian Federation," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

