Zelensky: Russian shelling of the Azovstal plant ‘not stopping.’
May 6, 2022 2:03 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned during his nightly address on May 5 that Russian forces have not stopped shelling the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol even as “civilians still need to be taken out.” He continued: “Women, many children remain there. Just imagine the hell — more than two months of constant shelling, bombing, constant death nearby.” It’s unclear how many civilians remain trapped in the plant.