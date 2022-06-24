Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Russian shelling of the Azovstal plant ‘not stopping.’

This item is part of our running news digest

May 6, 2022 2:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned during his nightly address on May 5 that Russian forces have not stopped shelling the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol even as “civilians still need to be taken out.” He continued: “Women, many children remain there. Just imagine the hell — more than two months of constant shelling, bombing, constant death nearby.” It’s unclear how many civilians remain trapped in the plant.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
