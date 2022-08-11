Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 11, 2022

externalZelensky: Russia must withdraw from nuclear plant to restore Europe's security.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022 11:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"Russia has hit a new low in the global history of terrorism," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation. "Nobody else has used a nuclear power plant so brazenly to threaten the whole world and demand some conditions." He said that Europe's nuclear security can only be restored if Russia withdraws from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar.  "This is a global interest, not just a need for Ukraine,” Zelensky said. Russia has effectively used the nuclear plant as a shield and a tool of blackmail, constantly shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant's territory. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok