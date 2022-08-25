Zelensky: Russia has brought Ukraine, rest of Europe on the edge of nuclear disaster
August 25, 2022 11:07 pm
In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was doing everything possible to avoid catastrophe at the Russian-seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia disconnected the plant from the Ukrainian electricity grid earlier on Aug. 25, triggering emergency protection systems, according to Ukraine's state energy operator Energoatom. Zelensky renewed calls for an IAEA mission to be allowed access to the plant.
