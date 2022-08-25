Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 25, 2022

externalZelensky: Russia has brought Ukraine, rest of Europe on the edge of nuclear disaster

This item is part of our running news digest

August 25, 2022 11:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was doing everything possible to avoid catastrophe at the Russian-seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia disconnected the plant from the Ukrainian electricity grid earlier on Aug. 25, triggering emergency protection systems, according to Ukraine's state energy operator Energoatom. Zelensky renewed calls for an IAEA mission to be allowed access to the plant.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok