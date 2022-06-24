Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 27, 2022 12:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
At a joint press conference in Kyiv with International Atomic Energy Agency director general Mariano Grossi on April 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Russian forces' occupation of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, saying no other country in the world since 1986 has posed such a large-scale threat to nuclear security as Russia has with its aggression against Ukraine. Today marks the 36th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster.

