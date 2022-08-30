Zelensky meets chief of UN nuclear watchdog in Kyiv.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 8:12 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
During his meeting with Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated the urgent need for a demilitarized zone around the embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Zelensky asked the IAEA to help Ukraine prevent a nuclear disaster. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar,has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.