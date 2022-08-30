Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky meets chief of UN nuclear watchdog in Kyiv.

August 30, 2022 8:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During his meeting with Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated the urgent need for a demilitarized zone around the embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Zelensky asked the IAEA to help Ukraine prevent a nuclear disaster. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar,has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.

