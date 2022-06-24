Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 21, 2022 5:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Representatives of more than 40 countries will meet online on May 23 to discuss further military support for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 21 that multiple rocket launchers could be a game-changer against Russia in Donbas. "We appeal to all countries to supply MLRS systems, thanks to which Ukraine will be able to take the initiative and liberate its territory," he said.

