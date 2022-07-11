Zelensky, Erdogan discuss grain corridor from Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
July 11, 2022 8:08 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke over the phone on July 11 and discussed the creation of grain corridors in the Black Sea, Evropeiska Pravda reported, citing the Turkish President’s Office. Earlier in the day, Erdogan spoke over the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss Russia's grain blockade on Ukraine's Black Sea coast.