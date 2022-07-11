Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, July 11, 2022

externalZelensky, Erdogan discuss grain corridor from Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 11, 2022 8:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke over the phone on July 11 and discussed the creation of grain corridors in the Black Sea, Evropeiska Pravda reported, citing the Turkish President’s Office. Earlier in the day, Erdogan spoke over the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss Russia's grain blockade on Ukraine's Black Sea coast.  

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok