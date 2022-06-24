Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky confirms start of evacuation from Azovstal.

May 1, 2022 5:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal began," wrote President Volodymyr Zelensky. "The first group of about 100 people is already heading to the (government) controlled area," he added. Zelensky said that, together with the UN, his office is working to continue the evacuation. According to Ukraine's estimates, around 1,000 civilians, mostly women and children, are still trapped at Azovstal steel mill.

